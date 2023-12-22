Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.61.

Micron Technology Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

