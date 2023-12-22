Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $100.00 at Evercore ISI

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $86.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

