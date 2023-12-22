Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is American National Bank’s Largest Position

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.2% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $373.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

