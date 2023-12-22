Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $373.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.84. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.