Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $373.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

