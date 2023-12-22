Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,867 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $373.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.84.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

