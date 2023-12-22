Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $616,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

MSFT opened at $373.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.