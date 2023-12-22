Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 231,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,903 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 74,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $373.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

