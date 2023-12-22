MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $30.21. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 222,151 shares traded.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MLKN. StockNews.com began coverage on MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Report on MillerKnoll

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.9% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.