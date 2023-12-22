MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 1,984 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

