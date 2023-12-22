Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.33 and its 200 day moving average is $284.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.