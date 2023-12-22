Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.11.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

