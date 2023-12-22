Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,814 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,376 shares of company stock worth $25,910,510. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

