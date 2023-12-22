Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 450 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 143,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.