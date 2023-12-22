Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

