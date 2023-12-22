Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $328.88 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $350.97. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.62 and its 200 day moving average is $272.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. Waters’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.