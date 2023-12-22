Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 46.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.07. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Longbow Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

