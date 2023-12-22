Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower purchased 3,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

