Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

WTFC stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.