Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 60,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

USB opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

