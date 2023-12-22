Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $507.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

