Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 336,268 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 158,265 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

