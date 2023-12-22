Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.31. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

