Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 372.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,188,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 937,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 207.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 161,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 109,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,708,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after buying an additional 530,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PR stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 4.25.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

