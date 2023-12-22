Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NetEase by 90.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after buying an additional 484,345 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $27,218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NetEase by 2,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 247,905 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.59 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.59.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.