Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 150,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $86.44 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

