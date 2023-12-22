Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.3% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

