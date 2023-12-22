Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 152,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.93) to GBX 2,950 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $145.27 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

