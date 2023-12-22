Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,465 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Orange by 974.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 278,259 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Orange by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Stock Up 0.7 %

ORAN stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.3205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

