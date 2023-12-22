Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 136,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $171.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.73. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.94 and a 12 month high of $175.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

