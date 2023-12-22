Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

