Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

