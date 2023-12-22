Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $55.72 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.