Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.7% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 147,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

