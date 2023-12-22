Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,210 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.8 %

Vertiv stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.