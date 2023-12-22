Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 161.3% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 571,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $18,809,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,094,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,373,000 after buying an additional 194,110 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 305,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the period.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stephens downgraded Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

