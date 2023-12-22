Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.73, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,435 shares of company stock worth $3,076,011. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

