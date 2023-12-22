Mullen Automotive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 37,898 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical volume of 20,264 call options.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 78.1 %

Mullen Automotive stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10,743.75.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MULN. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mullen Automotive by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129,206 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 150.0% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.