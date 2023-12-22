National Bank Financial Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAG. Raymond James lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

IAG opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

