National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $823.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $841.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $775.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $742.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.