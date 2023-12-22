National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $484.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.75. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $488.90.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
Featured Articles
