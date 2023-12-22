National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $484.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.75. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $488.90.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.