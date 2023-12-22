Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $238.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.45.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $234.42 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $260.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

