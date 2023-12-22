Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,266 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.74.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

