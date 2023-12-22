Novo Nordisk A/S to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVO. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $103.48 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $464.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

