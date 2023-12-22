NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.76.
About NTN Buzztime
