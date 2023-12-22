NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $492,520.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NVDA opened at $489.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

