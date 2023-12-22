NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $73,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 95.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 37.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $489.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

