NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

NVDA opened at $489.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.41 and its 200-day moving average is $448.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

