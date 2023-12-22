Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Position Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 551.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $89.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

