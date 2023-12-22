Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 6,909 Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £8,705.34 ($11,009.66).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,623 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £8,344.98 ($10,553.91).

On Friday, December 8th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 55,945 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £71,050.15 ($89,857.28).

Redcentric Stock Performance

Shares of RCN opened at GBX 127 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6,350.00 and a beta of 0.16. Redcentric plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 144 ($1.82).

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

About Redcentric

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

